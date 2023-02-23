Skagit Valley College's Damani Green goes to the basket Wednesday against Bellevue's Bishop Tosi (left) and Prophet Johnson.
MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team fell to Bellevue 83-72 in overtime Wednesday in a Northwest Athletic Conference North Region game.
The Cardinals had a chance to win in regulation, but failed to get a shot off as time expired.
"We battled, but just struggled to score down the stretch and turned the ball over too much," said Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell.
Omari Maulana led the Cardinals with 20 points, while Josiah Miller had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Aris Kalala 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks.
The squad's leading scorer, Hodges Flemming, was in foul trouble most of the second half and fouled out with three minutes to play in regulation.
The Cardinals are 4-8 in North Region play and 16-11 overall.
Women's Basketball
Skagit Valley College Cardinals 68,
Bellevue College Bulldogs 66
Overtime
MOUNT VERNON — The Cardinals squeezed past Bellevue in a NWAC North Region game.
Skagit Valley won despite foul trouble that forced it to play four freshmen and a transfer down the stretch.
The Cardinals are 8-4 in region play and 15-11 overall.
Skagit Valley College trailed by as many as 12 points late in the second quarter before cutting the deficit to five points at halftime.
"Back and forth game through the first half," said Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle.
Halftime adjustments proved pivotal for the Cardinals. Castle said she told her squad to create more one-on-one chances on offense.
"Drive to the hoop," she said. "Rebounds were even at halftime and I felt we needed to hit the boards harder in second half."
Castle also stressed defense.
"They (the Bulldogs) shot 41% in first half, and we needed to tighten up our defense," she said.
Skagit Valley's Liv Tjoelker scored 27 points.
"She (Tjoelker) attacked the basket and got open against a pressure defense," Castle said.
The play of Aubrie Sloniker off the bench provided a much needed spark for the Cardinals.
"She is aggressive on defense and can rebound," Castle said. "She had great effort for us and a huge block in the overtime period."
Hannah Sayer also made her presence felt off the bench. Castle said she did an excellent job on defense while also taking care of the ball.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
