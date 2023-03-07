The winter 2022-23 All-Wesco teams, as chosen by the league's coaches.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WESCO 3A/2A
Most Valuable Player: Parker Baumann, sr., Shorecrest
Coach of the Year: Justin Prohn, Monroe
First team: Parker Baumann, sr., Shorecrest; David Zachman, sr., Arlington; Stevie Kuhnle Jr., sr., Monroe; Bubba Palacol, soph., Marysville Getchell; Zaveon Jones, jr., Mountlake Terrace; Isaiah White, jr., Everett; Jaxon Dubiel, jr., Mountlake Terrace; John Floyd, jr., Stanwood; Devin Gilbert, sr., Cascade; Leyton Martin, soph., Arlington.
Second team: Danny Savovic, sr., Everett; Max Mayo, jr., Stanwood; Keegan Williams, sr., Lynnwood; Chris Meegan, sr., Mountlake Terrace; Shawn Etheridge, jr., Marysville Getchell; Keaine Silimon, sr., Shorecrest; Jaden Messer, sr., Shorewood; Jackson Poe, sr., Marysville Pilchuck; Hayden Creswell, sr., Monroe; Drew Davis, jr., Snohomish.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WESCO 3A/2A
Player of the Year: Jenna Villa, sr., Arlington.
Coach of the Year: Ken Roberts, Snohomish.
First team: Jenna Villa, sr., Arlington; Jada Andresen, sr., Snohomish; Vivienne Berrett, sr., Stanwood; Aniya Hooker, jr., Lynnwood; Adria Lincoln, sr., Monroe; Kayla Lorenz, jr., Lynnwood; Ava Marr, soph., Archbishop Murphy; Samara Morrow, jr., Arlington; Gia Powell, jr., Meadowdale; Alana Washington, jr., Everett; Mae Washington, jr., Everett.
Second team: Brooke Blachly, fr., Archbishop Murphy; Tatum Brager, sr., Stanwood; Cassandra Chesnut, soph., Shorecrest; Teyah Clark, jr., Lynnwood; Maya Davis, jr., Mountlake Terrace; Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles, soph., Snohomish; Jordan Leith, sr., Meadowdale; Kierra Reese, soph., Arlington; Chloe Santeford, sr., Stanwood; Grace Walker, sr., Stanwood; Halle Waram, sr., Edmonds-Woodway; Mylie Wugumgeg, jr., Everett.
BOYS WRESTLING
WESCO 3A NORTH
First team: 106—Soren Anderson, fr., Stanwood; 113—William Carpenter, jr., Monroe; 120—Bryan Roodzant, sr., Stanwood; 126—Beau Gudde, fr., Arlington; 132—Tyler Rhue, sr., Stanwood; 138—Tre Haines, fr., Arlington; 145—Milo Jones-Longstreet, jr., Marysville Pilchuck; 152—Dustin Baxter, jr., Arlington; 160—Talon Carswell, sr., Monroe; 170—Ryder Bumgarner, sr., Stanwood; 182—Mason Ferguson, sr., Stanwood; 195—Elijah Fleck, soph, Stanwood; 220—Connor King, sr., Snohomish;HWT—Evan Hart, jr. Everett.
GIRLS WRESTLING
WESCO 3A/2A
First team: 100—Libby Norton, soph., Shorewood; 105—Finley Houck, fr., Shorewood; 110—Elyssa Cotton, jr., Snohomish; 115—Kira Songer, soph., Marysville Getchell; 120—Joy Hufford, soph., Monroe; 125—Sienna Kuehn, soph., Everett; 130—Hailey Latta, sr., Arlington; 135—Juju Kilroy, sr., Marysville Pilchuck; 140—Raina Allen, sr., Arlington; 145—Jemyah Reed, sr., Everett; 155—Jillian Hradec, fr., Snohomish; 170—Maricela Mendoza-Garcia, sr., Everett; 190—Alivia White, sr., Marysville Pilchuck; 235—Mia Cienega, fr., Everett.
BOYS SWIMMING
WESCO 3A NORTH
Coach of the Year: Scott Kelley, Shorecrest
First team: 200 medley relay—Cascade (Yurii Onofriichuk, Noah Henderson, Trevor Krestel, Robbie Saunders); 200 freestyle—Torsten Hokanson, soph., Snohomish; 200 individual medley—Noah Henderson, sr., Cascade; 50 freestyle—Malcolm Childs, sr., Stanwood; Diving—Nate Huh-Orrantia, sr., Marysville Getchell; 100 butterfly—Allen Pringle, soph., Marysville Getchell; 100 freestyle—Torsten Hokanson, soph., Snohomish; 500 freestyle—Connor Colloton, soph., Snohomish; 200 freestyle relay—Snohomish (Owen Collins, Connor Colloton, Logan Devol, Torsten Hokanson); 100 backstroke—Yurii Onofriichuk, jr., Cascade; 100 breaststroke—Noah Henderson, sr., Cascade; 400 freestyle relay—Snohomish (Connor Colloton, Owen Collins, Judah Harms, Torsten Hokanson).
