MOUNT VERNON — Roger Pederson was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 30 days in jail, more than five years after his negligence resulted in the death of 70 of his cattle.
The 93-year-old Bay View man is also forbidden from owning, caring for or residing with any animal — a mandatory attachment to any animal cruelty conviction in the state.
At his sentencing hearing, Skagit County Superior Court Judge Brian Stiles also added $5,000 in fines addition to a mandatory $1,000 fine attached to the conviction.
Pederson entered an Alford plea in mid-March to two counts of first-degree animal cruelty. The Alford plea means he does not accept guilt but believes it was likely a jury would have found him guilty.
Dead and sick cattle were found on Pederson's property in January 2018.
At the time of his arrest in July 2018, accounts from first responders show 150 cattle were given only enough feed for about 60. Many were described as weak, underweight, struggling and in poor health.
Veterinary and lab analyses determined many of the animals were suffering from nutritional deficiencies, parasites including lice and worms, illnesses including pneumonia, and atrophy of some organs, according to court documents.
Stiles said the court will set a date for a restitution hearing by mid-summer, where the county will have an opportunity to recoup the cost of the investigation and of the care given to the sick cattle.
Pederson was facing fines from Skagit County Public Health for failing to bury dead carcasses in a timely manner.
However, Chief Civil Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Erik Pedersen said the county has agreed to waive these fines if Pederson drops a federal lawsuit he filed against Skagit County in 2021.
