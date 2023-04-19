svh-202304xx-news-Pederson-Trial-1.jpg
Buy Now

Roger Pederson speaks during his sentencing hearing  Wednesday in Skagit County Superior Court in Mount Vernon.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — Roger Pederson was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 30 days in jail, more than five years after his negligence resulted in the death of 70 of his cattle. 

The 93-year-old Bay View man is also forbidden from owning, caring for or residing with any animal — a mandatory attachment to any animal cruelty conviction in the state. 


Brandon Stone can be reached at bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.