Volleyball team

Front row, left to right, Addison Bowie, Tatum Swapp, Ruby Hudson and Kinsley Neal; Back row, left to right, Emme Shaffer, Harper Neyens, Audrey Marsh, Cambrielle Brown, Regan Hunt and coach Joseph Amaral.

 Submitted photo

A Skagit Island Volleyball Academy team won its division at the Las Vegas Classic on Feb. 20.

The three-day tournament included about 800 teams from the United States, Canada and Mexico.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.