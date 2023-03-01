Front row, left to right, Addison Bowie, Tatum Swapp, Ruby Hudson and Kinsley Neal; Back row, left to right, Emme Shaffer, Harper Neyens, Audrey Marsh, Cambrielle Brown, Regan Hunt and coach Joseph Amaral.
A Skagit Island Volleyball Academy team won its division at the Las Vegas Classic on Feb. 20.
The three-day tournament included about 800 teams from the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The Skagit Island Volleyball Academy 15-year-old South team played in a 113-team division.
Though the team, which includes players from Anacortes, Arlington, Stanwood, Sedro-Woolley and Lynden, entered the tournament ranked No. 100, it earned its way into the championship bracket by winning six consecutive matches against teams from California, Arizona, Canada and Alaska.
On the final day of competition, the team went 5-0, beating the top four seeded clubs — from Northern Nevada (NNJ 15), San Diego (SD Beach Premier), Philadelphia (Synergy 15 Titanium) and Bakersfield, California (DartFrog 15) — on the way to winning the 15 Club Division.
The team is led by head coach Joseph Amaral and assisted by Faith Baar.
“It was an incredible weekend that felt like it was going to be a memorable experience from the beginning," Amaral said in a news release. “Our team’s energy and composure were unmatched, which helped us come out on top in multiple close matches. It was pure joy and excitement to watch these kids play for each other.”
Playing on the team were Addison Bowie (Stanwood), Cambrielle Brown (Stanwood), Ruby Hudson (Sedro-Woolley), Regan Hunt (Anacortes), Audrey Marsh (Arlington), Kinsley Neal (Meridian), Harper Neyens (Conway), Emme Shaffer (Arlington), Rian Stephan (Lynden), and Tatum Swapp (Anacortes).
