There are high school sports careers and then there are historic high school sports careers.
La Conner's Ellie Marble recently completed a volleyball career that included leading her school to three state titles.
She didn't have a chance at a fourth because no playoffs were held during the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For her outstanding efforts in leading the Braves, Marble is the Skagit Valley Herald Volleyball Player of the Year.
It's the second consecutive year she has earned the accolade.
"It was a great season," Marble said. "We had to work the hardest this year of any other. Our matches were much closer than last year."
Then there's the fact her mother Suzanne, La Conner's longtime volleyball coach, decided to call it a career after 30 years.
"It was not only my senior year, but my mom's last year," Marble said. "That really made it the sweetest. That was special. This was really the perfect ending."
Marble was also named the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association 2B Player of the Year as well as the Northwest 2B/1B League MVP.
"The goal of winning a state title was not on my mind as much as it had been in past years," she said. "It really wasn't the main focus because we were, honestly, so raw at the beginning of the season.
"I really didn't know if it was even going to be possible, but I kept hoping. It wasn't really the main goal, but then it kind of was."
That hope turned into reality as the outsider hitter was a force again this season.
"It went way better than I thought," Marble said of the state tournament. "We didn't necessarily expect to win, but at the same time, we didn't expect to lose. We were playing our best volleyball at that time."
Marble said it took some time for her to hit her stride as she adjusted to her different setter in four years. Eventually, everything meshed.
"It took some time to connect," she said. "Setters are all different whether it be a slower tempo, setting the ball more on the net or off the net. There are really lots of different things."
Marble had not lost a high school match through her first three seasons.
Her first loss came when the Braves fell to Nooksack Valley on Sept. 20, snapping the program's 74-match win streak that dated back to the 2017 Class 2B State Tournament.
"This season was definitely different," Marble said. "In other years, we had a lot of experience ahead of me and in my class, but this year, we had players who hadn't played anything but high school volleyball."
She said she took more of a leadership role this season than in past years.
"Last year, everyone just knew their roles and did their jobs," Marble said. "This year, with such a young, fresh team, they needed a lot of guidance."
Marble said one of the things she had to improve on this year was her communication.
"I needed to improve how I communicated with my teammates," she said. "It was part of being a team leader."
Next year, Marble will play at Central Washington University.
"I'm super-excited about that," she said. "My sister Carlee and my sister-in-law also played there under the same coach. I am really excited to be able to do the same thing.
"I'm not ready to be done playing volleyball and I am looking forward to continuing it at the next level."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.