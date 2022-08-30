Oregon Grocery Shooting

People gather in Drake Park for a vigil Monday to remember the community members killed in Sunday's shooting at the Safeway in Bend, Ore.

 The Bulletin via AP

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The 20-year-old who opened fire in a Bend, Oregon, supermarket, killing two before he turned the gun on himself, was a loner who was passionate about mixed martial arts and was known for getting into fights at the high school where he graduated in 2020.

The shooter, identified Monday by police as Ethan Blair Miller, of Bend, "tried to fight quite literally everybody" at Mountain View High School, former classmate Isaac Thomas told The Associated Press. Thomas said the gunman once threatened to shoot him after a fight at their school.

