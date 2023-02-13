SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Evergreen Goodwill plans to open a thrift store and multipurpose learning space in Sedro-Woolley in mid-2004.
The 32,000-square-foot facility will go into a vacant storefront at 506 Crossroads Square, adjacent to Food Pavilion.
"We are incredibly excited to welcome people in Sedro-Woolley to their own neighborhood Goodwill,” Evergreen Goodwill President and CEO Daryl Campbell said in a news release. "We want people to think of Goodwill as an extension of their close-knit community because we are here to meet the community’s needs."
The Sedro-Woolley location will be Evergreen Goodwill’s 25th retail store, and its first new store in eight years. It will have about 60 employees.
The facility will include a retail store, donation center and multipurpose room that will provide a learning space for Goodwill students, employees and the community.
"Sedro-Woolley is an undeniably changing and prospering community, with economic development happening all across the city," Evergreen Goodwill’s Vice President of Retail Operations Derieontay Sparks said in the release. "We are ecstatic for Evergreen Goodwill to contribute to and support community members through this expansion.
"With growth comes opportunity, and at Evergreen Goodwill, we are all about serving our students and our employees to ensure they have what they need to succeed."
Evergreen Goodwill is a nonprofit founded in 1923 and currently operates five job training centers, 24 retail stores, and 30 donation sites in King, Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom, and Kitsap counties.
Proceeds from the sale of donated items help fund the organization’s job training programs, education programs and support services for those in Northwest Washington facing barriers to economic opportunity.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
