Changes are coming to Skagit County's diaper bank.
United Way of Skagit County will begin partnering with the Helping Hands Solution Center in order to expand access to free diapers and baby formula, said Mandi Rothman, executive director of United Way.
Helping Hands runs food banks throughout Skagit County, and in talks with CEO Rebecca Skrinde, Rothman and her team realized that if they worked together the diaper bank could reach more families.
“They have the logistics, the operations, the distribution to help us expand to meet the needs in the community,” Rothman said.
Helping Hands food banks from Anacortes to Marblemount will soon stock diapers — a partnership that both organizations said just makes sense.
“When we had staff driving up to Marbemount to deliver diapers because the resources weren't there and Helping Hands was going there as well, it was just really inefficient,” Rothman said.
Skrinde said the partnership will combine the strengths of the two nonprofits.
Once contracts are signed, the Helping Hands team is ready to distribute diapers to United Way's existing partners, and at food banks countywide.
“This lets us do what we do best, which is the logistics part," Skrinde said.
United Way took over operations of the diaper bank in July 2021, when the original founders decided to hand off their effort to the larger nonprofit.
"It's very easy for people to forget that diapers, formula, adult diapers and things like that are a basic need," Rothman said. "If you don't have little ones at home, you don't think about it.”
