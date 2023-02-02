Solar energy systems may become more accessible to Skagit Valley residents in the coming months.
The Skagit Valley Clean Energy Cooperative is launching the Solarize Skagit program, which aims to simplify the process of getting solar systems set up for area residents.
The program works to provide residents with home evaluations by qualified contractors, who can give a cost estimate and answer questions about the process of installing a solar system.
The cooperative is a nonprofit based in La Conner. It is partnering with Olympia Community Solar, which has a similar program in Thurston and Mason counties.
Because the cooperative can get bulk pricing, solar projects installed through the program will cost about 10% to 20% less than those that those that go outside the program, Skagit Valley Clean Energy Cooperative Technical Advisor Greg Whiting said.
Whiting also said that due to the Inflation Reduction Act the federal government provides a 30% tax credit for solar installations.
Long-term financing is also possible.
Whiting said solar systems can help residents advance domestic energy production and energy resilience, and fight climate change.
Terry Nelson, one of the cooperative's founding members, said there's a lot of potential for solar in the county.
"How many (energy projects) can you say that can pay for itself?" Nelson said.
Nelson also wants to explore utility-scale solar to supply energy to the larger community.
This round of sign-ups for the program will be taken through July 4, with installations most likely completed by the end of December, Whiting said.
He said the cooperative hopes to hold another round of sign-ups in the future.
