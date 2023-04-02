A group of about 140 community members gathered at Camano Center on Friday for the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation’s 17th annual Philanthropist of the Year awards ceremony and breakfast.

The keynote speaker for the event was Dr. Kafiya Arte, a Lakewood High School graduate who now practices internal medicine at Washington State University’s residency program in Everett.


Isabella Loy can be reached at iloy@scnews.com, 360-461-2189, Twitter: @Isabella_scn

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.