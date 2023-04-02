A group of about 140 community members gathered at Camano Center on Friday for the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation’s 17th annual Philanthropist of the Year awards ceremony and breakfast.
The keynote speaker for the event was Dr. Kafiya Arte, a Lakewood High School graduate who now practices internal medicine at Washington State University’s residency program in Everett.
Arte is a first-generation Somali-American and was invited because of her dedication to philanthropy throughout her life, even before she entered the medical field.
“I’m a product of volunteerism and philanthropy,” Arte said, emphasizing her belief in the importance of organizations like the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation.
The awards presented were:
The Floyd and Delores Jones Spirit of Philanthropy Award
This award was presented to Myra Reinhardt. She and her husband are heavily involved in local volunteer work and she has served as a board member of the Stanwood Camano Food Bank and thrift store.
According to the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation’s website, this award honors people who exhibits a deep commitment and heartfelt dedication to philanthropy. Recipients have demonstrated a proven record of generosity through direct financial support and/or direct involvement.
The Heritage Bank Business Making a Difference Award
Tapped Camano, a local restaurant and taphouse, received this award. The purpose is to honor a for-profit business in the area that has a proven track record of making a positive difference in the community.
The award was accepted by Tapped’s general manager on behalf of Chief Operating Officer Brian Radford. He has been on the Tapped team since 2019 with the goal of connecting with the community through locally sourced food.
The Erika Sigmon Pay It Forward Award
Tom Eisenberg, a local history expert and volunteer, was the recipient of this award. He is president of Friends of Camano Island Parks, a nonprofit community organization.
According to its website, the organization provides volunteer support and fundraising with the goal of promoting the preservation and protection of wildlife and the scenic and recreational resources of State, County Parks and lands located on Camano Island.
Eisenberg’s volunteerism aligns with the award’s purpose: honoring an individual who has a proven history of giving generously of their time directly to people in need, to activities that benefit this community or to local nonprofit organizations.
