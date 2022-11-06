When the state’s minimum wage increases in 2023, many Skagit County businesses will not feel much of an impact.
Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County CEO John Sternlicht said many businesses in the county are already paying above minimum wage.
Tony White, general manager of the Skagit Valley Food Co-op, said the increase will not affect the co-op at all.
“We’re paying above that already,” he said. “We’re trying to get people in, but also trying to do the right thing.”
The minimum wage will increase to $15.74 per hour in 2023. The $1.25 increase will give the state the highest minimum wage in the country.
State Labor and Industries said in a news release that an 8.66% increase in the cost of common goods is the reason for the minimum wage increase. Common goods include housing, food and medical care.
Sternlicht said the minimum wage is only one part of a larger workforce issue.
Workplaces that are already struggling with staffing, which are largely in the retail and hospitality industries, will continue to see staff shortages due to a lack of workers.
“I think there’s a misconception those are jobs held by teenagers working weekends and after school,” Sternlicht said.
He said these jobs are regularly held by adults, including many who are trying to support their children.
The co-op uses a living wage model to calculate what starting wages should be. For 2022, an employee would start off at $16 per hour and be at $16.40 per hour within six months.
White expects 2023 wages to start about $16.50 per hour and $17 after six months.
He said jobs where some experience is preferred, such as a prep cook, have seen higher starting wages. White starts prep cooks with experience at $20 per hour just to get applications in. This in turn has meant pay for existing cooks was increased.
Robert Desmarais, owner of Sound Cedar Lumber, said the increase won’t have an impact on him or his business because he is already starting employees at about $18 per hour.
This was a change he had to make in order to get and retain quality employees.
Desmarais helped an employee look for an apartment and found that even $20 per hour was not enough for the employee to find an apartment for himself and his family.
To Desmarais, a raise in minimum wage is overdue, since people cannot live off of it after sharp increases in housing and child care.
“It needs to be done whether we like it or not,” Desmarais said. “Nobody can survive off of minimum wage.”
Similarly, co-owner of Breadfarm Scott Mangold keeps his employees’ wages above minimum wage, and increases them with each minimum wage increase.
Last month, everyone got a $2 raise to help with inflation and account for the upcoming minimum wage increase.
“This correction was welcomed by us,” Mangold said. “People need to be able to live and support themselves and their families.”
While he is pleased the state is setting an example by raising wages, it does have an impact on Breadfarm.
“It has also meant that we’ve had to raise our prices,” Mangold said. “It’s not like we’re gouging. We’re not going above what our needs are.”
He also recognizes that because Breadfarm is an artisan bakery and therefore more of a luxury good, it is starting to push the envelope on what it can pass on to the customer.
Sternlicht said many businesses are looking beyond wages to retain employees.
He pointed to Goodwinds Composites, which offers schedule flexibility and is even paying their manufacturing lead’s education. Some people want to work longer hours only four days a week, while others want to start earlier so they can leave earlier.
According to Sternlicht, an issue larger than the minimum wage is the staffing shortages caused by a lack of appropriately trained people. When it comes to many construction and manufacturing sector jobs, the more workers on hand, the more work can be done.
The lack of trained people comes partly from more people retiring than are joining the workforce.
“We need to really redouble our efforts to get people trained,” Sternlicht said.
