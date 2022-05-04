...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southerly winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 2 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
William Hastings celebrates his first-place win at the state FBLA conference. He took first in user experience design and will go on to compete at the national level.
Typically, in a really good year, two or three students from Anacortes High School get to walk across the stage at the FBLA state competitions, said Matt Wallis, adviser of the school’s FBLA club.
This year, students from Anacortes High walked across the stage 20 times.
“It’s amazing to send this many kids,” Wallis said. “We go every year, and we see these teams that are always on stage, right? And that’s never been us.”
Future Business Leaders of America is a national program that aims to prepare high school students for careers in business through academic competitions, leadership development and educational programs.
FBLA provides students with essential and transferable skills like communication, teamwork and test-taking that set them up to succeed everywhere, Wallis said. It’s a great resume builder, and experience in FBLA looks great to colleges.
FBLA also offers a sense of camaraderie to students.
“Being a team and having like 18 students go to state — that was insane,” said Rhiannon Phillips, a junior in FBLA. “All of us wanted to put our hard work in for this competition.”
Anacortes students meet once a week to plan what events they want to do in the competitions and work on their projects, Wallis said. A lot of these students have studied for tests and worked on presentations for months for FBLA competitions.
Anacortes students who qualified for nationals — placing fourth or higher in their respective categories — include William Hastings, who placed 1st in user experience design; Noah Dunham, who placed 2nd in business calculations; Olivia Jacobson, who placed fourth in introduction to event planning; Sabine Hambleton, who placed fourth in international business; and Emma Foley, Mica Gold, and Severa Kulenkamp, who each placed fourth in hospitality and event management.
“It’s nice to be able to say that I’m one of the best in the state at something,” said Hastings, who aims to study for 20 to 25 hours in preparation for nationals.
“I was really kind of surprised (to win second place),” Dunham said. “… I was new to all the formulas and stuff … but I’m really happy.”
Not all qualifiers will attend the 2022 nationals, which is a six-day commitment set in Chicago over summer break.
Students like Naomi Norgard, a freshman, seem ready to return to FBLA in subsequent years.
“I’m going to do (FBLA), I think all the years that I’m here,” Norgard said. “I think FBLA is a great community.”
