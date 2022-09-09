BURLINGTON — Anna Chotzen was chosen Thursday to fill a vacant position on the Burlington City Council.
BURLINGTON — Anna Chotzen was chosen Thursday to fill a vacant position on the Burlington City Council.
She will be sworn in at the council's next meeting Sept. 22 to replace Rick DeGloria, who resigned after serving for a decade.
In her interview with the council Thursday, Chotzen highlighted her work with the farming business incubator Viva Farms.
“In many ways, (agriculture) is the heart and soul of Skagit,” she said.
Chotzen is fluent in Spanish and her work connects her with the immigrant farming community, which she said will help her to engage the Latino community in local government and incorporate its perspective.
The Latino community is underrepresented in city government, and Chotzen said her experience helps her understand the barriers to civic engagement. Even just having someone who speaks their native language on council will help build engagement.
“That would build a certain amount of implicit trust," she said. "Oftentimes, misunderstanding happens because of a perceived lack of trust.”
Once in office, Chotzen said she hopes to be involved in the city's downtown revitalization efforts. She said Fairhaven Avenue has the potential to be a "really vibrant small-town epicenter," with art, entertainment and dining.
At the same time, she said her priority is to protect residents from the rising cost of living. As people are pushed out of the Seattle area and into smaller communities such as Burlington, the council will need to employ creative thinking to keep the city livable for locals.
Chotzen was one of nine applicants for the open position, though only six attended the meeting for interviews with the council.
— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH
