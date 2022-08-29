People's Bank announces second impact grant
In addition to People's Bank's annual single organization Impact Grant for up to $25,000, it is offering a new second grant opportunity for up to $10,000
The second grant will be voted on by the public mid-September and announced in October.
Applications are due by Wednesday, Aug. 31. The $25,000 recipient will be announced mid-September.
Past recipients include Skagit Habitat for Humanity, Teachers of Color Foundation and Northwest Youth Services.
The grant is for a community project that will have a positive impact on the community for years to come.
Ink + Wool holds Sasquatch Print Fest
The new Anacortes shop Ink + Wool will be hold a Sasquatch Print Fest from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
In honor of schools starting back up again Ink + Wool is offering to print a Sasquatch on a clean and blank shirt or sweatshirt for free.
The shop features locally sourced handcrafted items and is located at 717 Commercial Ave.
Helping Hands of Burlington opens second location
There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, to mark the opening of a new distribution location for Helping Hands of Burlington.
The new distribution location is at Inspire Church of Burlington at 1551 E. Rio Vista Ave. It will be open on Fridays from 3-6 p.m.
This site will also serve as Burlington's first non-food life essentials distribution location starting Sept. 9. Non-food life essentials will be available every second Friday of the month.
These essentials include laundry soap, hand sanitizer, deodorant and many others, according to the Helping Hands website. It is first come, first served.
—Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
