Mortgage broker plans move
Mount Baker Mortgage Company is moving to 720 Metcalf St. in Sedro-Woolley.
The business is currently at 817 Metcalf.
The new location will bring higher visibility and is at street level. Owner April Haug said this will give customers a more boutique and personalized experience.
The move is planned for mid-October.
Maritime careers seminar set for Anacortes
Those considering a maritime career are welcome to attend the Getting Started in Maritime Careers seminar on Thursday.
The seminar will go over career options and the expected skill sets. Representatives from multiple maritime companies will be in attendance.
The seminar is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Seafarers Worldwide in Anacortes. Cost is $20 and Zoom attendance is available.
Email marti@sanjuansedc.org to register or with any questions.
Business training to be offered in Spanish
Scale Up is a nine-week business training series with both live instruction and online learning modules that is geared to helping small businesses grow.
This training is being offered in Spanish for the first time, according to Jorge Estefan, the bilingual business adviser for the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County.
The classes are being provided for free thanks to a partnership between EDASC and the state Department of Commerce.
“It is an excellent opportunity for our Hispanic business community to take their businesses to the next level,” Estefan said in an email.
Classes start Wednesday and are from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Estefan at jorge@skagit.org or 360-639-4514.
EDASC expands job board
The Skagit Job Board is expanding thanks to funding given to the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County from the county commissioners.
Prior to the expansion, the job board was exclusively for EDASC investors, but for one year it will be free to all businesses in Skagit County.
The job board can sync to a business’s website to automatically handle job listings, or jobs can be posted manually.
The expansion is expected to officially go live in a few weeks with several hundred businesses added, according to EDASC Economic Development and External Relations Manager Aaron Weinberg.
Businesses with questions about the job board can email matthew@skagit.org.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.