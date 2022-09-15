John Sternlicht wins award
Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County CEO John Sternlicht is receiving the 2022 Honorary Life Member award from the International Economic Development Council.
This award recognizes Sternlicht as a member who has been a teacher or inspiration to those in the economic development field, while furthering the profession, according to EDASC Communications Specialist Hilary Parker.
Sternlicht said he was nominated due to his work over the past 25 years.
"I'm really honored, especially now that I am enjoying the best job and best role that I've ever had," Sternlicht said. "It's really nice, it's sort of a lifetime thing. It's based off 25 years or more of working in economic development."
Sternlicht will receive the award at the council's annual awards dinner in Oklahoma City on Sept. 19.
Vet clinic to hold Meet the Staff event
College Way Animal Hospital in Mount Vernon will hold an event for the public to meet new staff members from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The clinic is looking to fully reopen its doors for in-person appointments.
"We're just trying to reconnect with the community," Practice Manager Jessica Kimbrell said.
College Way Animal Hospital has two new doctors — Buck Temple, who has been there for about a year, and Lauren Pecaro, who was hired in August.
The event will include various pet-related businesses to which the clinic often refers clients, Kimbrell said. Many of the businesses will have games and giveaways.
Pharmacy owner wins leadership award
Chris Schaffner, owner of Schaffner Pharmacy and Apothecary Coffee in Sedro-Woolley, won the Distinguished Leadership Service award from the Washington State Pharmacy Association.
According to the association this award goes to a member who is highly respected by the profession and community and who has also been instrumental in the growth of the profession.
"I was honored to find out that I had been selected for the Distinguished Leadership Service award," Shaffner said. "I love what I do and it is a privilege to be able to give back to the profession that has given me so much. I look forward to continuing to work toward advancing the pharmacy profession."
Award winners will be celebrated at the association's annual meeting Nov. 18-19 in Cle Elum.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
