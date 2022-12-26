Chamber to hold legislative send-off
Legislators representing Skagit County will be at the Burlington City Council Chambers at 3 p.m. Jan. 5 to share their priorities for the upcoming legislative session.
Chamber to hold legislative send-off
Legislators representing Skagit County will be at the Burlington City Council Chambers at 3 p.m. Jan. 5 to share their priorities for the upcoming legislative session.
All of the state legislators have been invited.
The event is free to the public and the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions.
A view-only Zoom link will be available.
College to hold training opportunities
January kicks off many professional development trainings taught by Skagit Valley College professionals.
The trainings have various fees, timelines and many are available via Zoom.
Trainings include a weeklong Diversity and Inclusion workshop held via Zoom on Jan. 12 and a weeklong Coaching Your Team workshop held via Zoom starting Jan. 18.
An in-person Introduction to Excel course will be held Jan. 18.
For a full listing of professional development trainings, visit skagit.edu/cce.
Michelle Heitmann, director of business and community education, can be reached at michelle.heitmann@skagit.edu or 360-416-7638.
United General Medical Center wins award
PeaceHealth United General Medical Center was named a Center of Excellence in Surgical Safety: Prevention of Retained Surgical Items.
The honor from the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses recognizes those who reduce the risk of surgical errors by educating their surgical team members.
The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses rolled out its national education and recognition program in early 2022, and United General is the first facility in the country to receive the designation.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.