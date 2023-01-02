Retirement community donates to veterans group
Country Meadow Village donated $1,600 to the Veteran and Community Mobility Center.
The donation was on behalf of the residents and staff at County Meadow Village, according to a member announcement posted on the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce website.
The funds were generated through a consignment shop for residents and staff.
"With this donation we will be able to provide mobility devices for veterans and community members Valley wide," Veteran and Community Mobility Center Director Richard Sundance said in the announcement.
Changes coming to businesses in new year
The state Department of Labor and Industries sent out a reminder of several upcoming changes for businesses.
Starting Sunday, the minimum wage jumped to $15.74 per hour.
Agricultural workers will also need to work fewer hours prior to hitting overtime. Starting Sunday, agriculture workers will reach overtime after working 48 hours in a week. In 2024, overtime will begin after 40 hours.
Also in the new year are more rights for rideshare drivers. They will be getting the right to minimum trip pay, paid sick time and workers' compensation coverage.
The new year will also mean businesses with more than 15 employees will need to include a pay scale, general description of all benefits and identify other compensation.
Grants available for businesses impacted by floods
Skagit County businesses impacted by flooding between October 2021 and April 2022 are eligible for a Northwest Washington Disaster Grant.
Any funds awarded must be used for payroll, utilities, marketing, building improvements or repairs, replacing damaged inventory or equipment, or other business expenses.
The grant goes live Thursday.
Businesses with questions about the application can call 1-855-582-3873. If help is needed filling out the application, contact the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County at office@skagit.org or 360-336-6114.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
