Employers would be prohibited from denying a person a job for their non-work-related cannabis use in a bill passed by the state Senate 28-21 and the House of Representatives 57-41. 

Currently, there is one difference between the two bills. The House bill excludes people seeking positions as a first responder or corrections officer, or with a law enforcement agency or a fire department. Both bills exclude applicants in the aviation and aerospace industries because of federal transportation rules. 


