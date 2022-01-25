There is a need for mental health care, housing and other services for those who are facing homelessness, mental health crises and other issues in Anacortes, according to the City Council.
The council’s Housing Affordability and Community Services Committee has spent the past several months talking to care providers, social service leaders, concerned members of the community and people who are experiencing homelessness. The result is a report on what needs are going unmet in the area.
The council’s committee representatives, led by council member Ryan Walters, presented the report to the City Council on Jan. 10. It outlines the needs, what the city is doing and what comes next.
“There are a lot of people who are working with a lot of passion to help others in our community,” council member Carolyn Moulton said.
These problems, without solutions, are public health issues and quality of life issues for many, she said. Finding solutions will shape the city’s future.
Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath said sitting through weeks and weeks of meetings was “emotionally exhausting.”
“These professionals are doing everything they can, and they are not able to meet the demand and help all the folks reaching out to them for help,” she said. “They are at a loss of what to do.”
There is a shortage of social workers, for example, she said. Not only is it hard to fill open positions, current workers are getting burned out quickly.
It’s going to take work at a city, county and state levels to find answers, she said.
An ordinance passed in 2020 calls for the report of findings and recommendations, which was supposed to be delivered by June 30, 2021. The problems proved to be too big, and though the meetings went from twice monthly to every week, it took time to conduct all the interviews, community listening and research, Walters said.
To start, he talked about those experiencing homelessness in Skagit County.
According to the Point in Time Count, held by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, there were 314 unhoused people in Skagit County. The accuracy of the count has some issues, so the Department of Commerce outlined other methodology focusing on how many people have sought out services and other factors to help guess a more accurate number, which came in at 941 countywide. Another tool takes into consideration those using services, too, but also includes people who are unstably housed. These may not be people who are unhoused right now, but were recently and are at risk in the near future, Walters said. That number for Skagit County is 2,317.
The numbers don’t reflect on only Anacortes, and very little data exists that is specific to the city, Walters said. One number the city does have is that there are currently 46 homeless youths within the Anacortes School District, Walters said. That includes students who are couch surfing or who lack consistent housing.
He also presented numbers from local service providers, like the 511 individuals the Anacortes Family Center helped last year and the 346 people currently living in Anacortes Housing Authority housing. The Housing Authority also has 211 people on the waiting list, with 177 of those waiting for studio or one-bedroom apartments, he said.
After months of meetings with leaders from all facets of the community, the committee identified five categories of need in the city. They are housing; behavioral and mental health services; childcare and adult day care; legal aid, tenant aid, criminal aid and help for those experiencing domestic violence; and help for vulnerable populations (like seniors, people with disabilities and veterans).
They also identified some broader problem categories.
Communication and coordination is a huge one, Walters said.
The human services sector is very fragmented. Everyone is doing something different, but they aren’t always aware of what their counterparts are doing. Many in the community don’t know what resources they can access. There is no central communication hub, so people find answers in many different ways, including through city staff in the Parks and Recreation Department and at the library.
The committee is also looking at options like an app that offers a free platform to help find out about resources.
The ultimate goal is to help people before their needs become too great and particularly before they become homeless, Walters said.
In the future, a Human Services coordinator at the city will be able to help, as will ongoing meetings with local service providers on needs, improving coordination with the county on human service issues and exploration of the UniteUs App to help connect people with services, Walters said.
A Housing Action Plan will help clearly identify issues regarding the lack of affordable housing and come up with solutions, he said.
The city’s comprehensive plan must include a housing element, he said. The city is already working on that and on development regulations that help diversify housing options. It also passed the 1/10th of 1% sales tax to help fund housing projects in town.
That tax is helping with apartments at the Anacortes Family Center, expected to open in 2023; townhomes through the Anacortes Housing Authority, expected this year; and apartments at the Olson Building, also through the Housing Authority and expected soon.
Plans moving forward include supporting those projects, creating a low-barrier community shelter or day room and exploration of a partnership with Habitat for Humanity. The city and the Port of Anacortes have had to close some bathrooms because of issues with some people experiencing homelessness, but the need for all of the people without access hasn’t gone away, Walters said.
He talked about big gaps in behavioral health care, noting there are almost no long-term treatment options countywide and a severe shortage of social workers.
“We know we need more beds in general for mental health,” Walters said.
One of the next steps is to work with the county to improve access to county-designated crisis responders who can help connect people with the help they need and to lobby state officials for more mental health care here and to provide training for city staff working with those with behavioral health problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.