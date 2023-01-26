ANACORTES — Amy Fogle had never been an assistant coach before.
She had coached boys' and girls' basketball teams at the high school and AAU levels — but always as a head coach.
That is until now.
Fogle is an assistant varsity boys' coach this season on Brett Senff's staff at Anacortes High School. The team is 14-2 and ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press Class 2A state poll.
"I was definitely concerned with how I was going to fit in," Fogle said. "Not because of him (Senff), but because of myself. I have always ran my own program. But there is always stuff to learn ... I enjoy coaching with Brett and we are both very passionate about the game."
Fogle's first coaching job was with a boys' team in 1993 at the age of 23. That came on the heels of a stellar basketball career at NCAA Division I Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and a year of playing professionally in Japan.
She spent years coaching in Alaska — she's a hall of famer there — before moving to Anacortes in 2015 with her husband and two children.
From there, it didn't take Senff long to take notice her coaching a local AAU team. She accepted the position as the Seahawks C team coach and held the position for the two years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"She never just came out and talked about all her accomplishments," Senff said. "She is just a straight and level person. But once we started talking, then we found out about all the things she accomplished as a person, as a basketball player and as a coach."
After being offered the opportunity to join the varsity staff, Fogle took some time to make a decision.
She said the fact that her son Davis plays on the team was a reason for taking the job.
"The biggest reason I probably did this was because my son is on the team," she said. "He really wasn't sure about it and all I cared about was how he felt. But we found some balance and he was fine with it."
What Fogle needed to think about was the whole assistant thing.
"I think what entered into that was she had never been an assistant, so that was going to be different," Senff said. "And she has a personality like mine in a way. She is very strong-minded and passionate about the game. So I really think she was thinking about if we could make that work."
But it has worked.
"She brings great ideas and has no problem saying, 'Hey Brett, get off them a little bit' or 'Hey, let's try this?" Senff said. "She is a voice of reason and you need to listen to her."
The two certainly find common ground on what their focus should be. And that's on the players.
"The one thing we both know is we are here for the right reasons and that's about the kids. Getting the kids better at team basketball," Senff said. "It's all about what we are doing about the kids. With that being first and foremost, everything else just falls into place."
Senff said Fogle has brought great fundamentals to the program, and that she has slowed down the pace of practices.
"It works, the kids not going all the time," Senff said. "They now get moments to sit and think and learn. To concentrate on those fundamentals."
Fogle admits to loving practices.
"I'm all about competitive practices," she said. "When I first got into coaching, that was a big draw. They loved the fact they were getting better and that just continues."
Senff said Fogle has had an impact on him.
"I am a little calmer on the bench," he said. "That has not historically been the case. Not that it's good or bad, but that's who I was."
Senff said bringing Fogle onto his staff was a no-brainer.
"We have had lot of great assistant coaches and that continues," he said. "She is definitely at the top of the list. What she does is bring all the intangibles.
"She is an intense person. I would certainly describe her as a momma bear. She takes care of all these kids and has brought an element of team basketball that we've always had, but it's now much more unified. She is an excellent addition."
And Fogle has enjoyed the new role.
"It really has been going great," she said. "It's going really good. I am super honored to be a part of the program. It's been great working with Brett and A.J. (Yost). We talk about everything and communication has been great."
Fogle was inducted into the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame for leading an underdog Kodiak boys' team past East High School of Anchorage for the Class 4A state title in 2001. It's an upset that is part of Alaska sports lore.
That boys' team went 28-0.
Fogle also coached the Kodiak High School girls' team to a 27-0 record and a state title in 2014.
Aside from being a member of the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame, she is also in the halls of fame of The Basketball Museum of Illinois at Bedford Park, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.
Her No. 34 was retired in 2020 by Southern Illinois, where she scored 1,538 points — third all time when she graduated in 1991 — and had 945 rebounds, which was fourth all time.
At Belleville West High School, Fogle was a three-year starter who scored 1,293 points.
"When I was a freshman, I was 5-8," she said. "When I came back my sophomore year, I was 6-2. I grew up playing basketball and I loved it. I had fantastic coaches."
