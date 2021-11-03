It’s been three months since Karl Wolfswinkel took over as director of the Anacortes Senior Activity Center and every day, he’s reminded of why he took the job.
“I’m affirmed in the work we’re doing and the role that this place plays in the community,” he said.
It’s a scary time, and many places had to close their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The center was among them for a while, but it reopened to the public in July. It’s staying that way for now, though staff is taking it day by day, Wolfswinkel said. They are also putting safety measures in place such as new air purifiers.
Keeping the center open gives seniors access to nutrition, friends and programs.
“This is an important piece of their day,” he said.
Wolfswinkel worked as community service officer for the Anacortes Police Department for seven years until he started this new job with the senior center on Aug. 2. He said a few things put him at ease from day one.
As the doors opened for the first time with Wolfswinkel at the helm, there were about 70 or 80 people in the building over the course of the day. Among those were several people who worked with Wolfswinkel as volunteers at his previous job.
“There were faces I know mixed in amongst faces that I didn’t know,” Wolfswinkel said.
He said he enjoyed his job as a community service officer but opportunities for advancement are limited in a small department. He was looking for a new challenge, so when he heard Sally Hill was planning to retire as senior center director, he chatted with her about the position.
With the onset of the pandemic, the city restricted hiring and didn’t post Hill’s position for more than a year.
Wolfswinkel said he spent that year thinking about the job and talking it over with his family before deciding to take the leap.
“I was ready to make that change,” he said.
On paper, it might seem like an odd shift from community service officer at the police department to senior center director, but Wolfswinkel said he has plenty of experience that lends well to the new job.
Many volunteers he worked with at the APD for the Auxiliary Patrol are retired seniors.
“I really enjoyed those aspects of my job,” he said.
He also hosted Coffee with Karl days in the senior center every month and spent time getting to know the facility, its programs and some of the people it serves.
Wolfswinkel said he wants to build on the intergenerational programming already in place and create more connections between people. He is working on a card exchange between seniors and students now.
The seniors all have stories to share, and he wants to help make that happen, he said.
Another way to improve the center is just to continue to get the word out to people who aren’t utilizing the services there, Wolfswinkel said.
