CONWAY — When coming into a new position, some school administrators need some time to get used to their new positions.
That has not been the case for Conway School Principal Tim Dickinson, said Conway School District Superintendent Jeff Cravy.
“Since he got here he’s hit the ground running,” Cravy said. “He’s really gone the extra mile.”
For his dedication to his staff, students and district, Dickinson was honored by the Washington Association of School Administrators with the Robert J. Handy “Most Effective Administrator Award.”
According to a news release from WASA, the award recognizes “outstanding public school administrators,” in three categories: a small district of fewer than 500 students, a district of between 501 and 2,000 students, and a large district with over 2,000 students.
After being nominated, the winners were chosen by a peer committee, the release states.
Cravy, who nominated Dickinson for the award, said the district’s staff supported the nomination.
Dickinson and Cravy were hired for their positions in 2018.
While Cravy lauded Dickinson for his work since then, he also said the work the principal of all of the district’s students did during the COVID-19 pandemic was invaluable.
It included designing and leading staff trainings on how to use virtual tools, revamping schedules and schools plans each time more students were brought back on campus, and making sure staff, students and families were on the same page about what was happening.
“I was just so impressed with him,” Cravy said. “And his enthusiasm and his excitement and his willingness to do what needs to be done, but he does it in a calm, caring way.”
As part of the award, Dickinson will receive $3,500.
