...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT
PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County is teaming up with the Skagit Island Human Resources Management Association to host an in-person job fair Tuesday at the Northwest Career and Technical Academy in Mount Vernon.
The job fair will run 3 to 6 p.m.
This is the first in-person job fair in which EDASC has taken part, said Economic Development and External Relations Manager Aaron Weinberg. EDASC has done virtual job fairs that Weinberg said were successful, but some industries struggled to find employees in that setting.
"I think there is more of a hunger for that face-to-face interaction," Weinberg said. "Plus, typically, some of the industries that continue to struggle hiring are ones that the job-seekers aren't necessarily going to come to a virtual event."
Industries such as manufacturing, construction and health care haven't had as much luck during the virtual job fairs as industries such as retail, Weinberg said.
Tuesday's event will have all 60 employer booths filled. Each employer is looking for a minimum of three positions.
Roger Wechsler, co-owner of Samish Bay Cheese, has only been to one other job fair, which resulted in no new employees. He will be at the fair looking to fill various positions, including sales and cheese production.
The business is preparing to expand, Wechsler said, so more hiring is in its future.
Janicki Industries will also be at the job fair, hoping to hire skilled machinists, welders and others in various entry level positions.
"Janicki Industries is growing and our need for additional staff is great," Human Resources Manager Kerry Kron said. "We are working on new, exciting projects and look forward to expanding our team with local talent."
Weinberg said it is a job-seekers market, with many businesses looking to fill various positions. And he said job fairs are not only for the unemployed.
"It's also an opportunity to make a career move — whether it's a more desirable job, better pay — honestly it's a job-seekers market," Weinberg said. "You can find a job and get more money than what you're making now. Maybe even moving to something that is more desirable to your skill set or how you want to work a work-life balance."
Cascadia Eye, which has five offices in the area, has job openings for two optometric assistants as well as a contact lens optician. Staff Development Manager Darcy Anderson said Cascadia Eye is willing to train new employees.
"I think it's kind of cool that we train from the ground up," Anderson said.
Cascadia Eye is in the process of hiring a new doctor, which is why it is hiring new assistants. It takes six to eight weeks to get someone with no experience trained, Anderson said.
The job fair it taking online registration for job-seekers. Weinberg said this will allow EDASC to follow up to see how successful the job fair was, as well as to help the job-seekers find other resources that may be helpful. Registration is recommended, but not required.
Weinberg said another recommendation is that job-seekers dress professional and come with a résumé.
Weinberg is hoping a few hundred people show up. The virtual job fairs brought in an average of about 130.
