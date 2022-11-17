MOUNT VERNON — The second annual Workforce Summit on Wednesday brought together educational institutions and businesses to talk about how to address workforce issues.
The summit was held by the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, the Northwest Career and Technical Academy, the Northwest Educational Service District and Skagit Valley College.
The summit started off with the businesses answering the question: What comes to mind when you think of the workforce?
Answers such as “limited,” “shortages,” “training” and “skilled” were given.
The question many of the businesses had was how to get trained and skilled employees.
There’s no single answer, but Northwest Washington STEM Network Director Jenny Veltri said getting students interested in certain jobs is a good start.
Veltri said 78% of jobs that pay a living wage for a family require postsecondary education, whether that be a one-year certificate or a four-year degree.
Rather than holding a career day and leaving it at that, schools can start talking about potential careers in elementary and middle school, then in high school move more toward job shadowing or work site tours.
“There is some great work already happening in this arena,” Veltri said. “We’re trying to spark that interest in students ... they have to know that these opportunities are there.”
Other options for businesses to increase their skilled workforce is through internships and apprenticeships.
Northwest Career and Technical Academy provides technical and professional training for high school age students. The academy has high professional standards for its students in order to approve an internship.
“I believe in my core these students want to work and will work hard,” said Lynette Brower, director of the Northwest Career and Technical Academy.
Earlier this year, Hexcel spearheaded a pilot internship program that involved two students from the academy. At the end of the internships, both students were hired.
The program went so well that Hexcel plans on expanding the program to four interns.
According to Hexcel Production Supervisor Brad Adams, the interns worked with various employees to experience the different aspects of what the company does and to learn a variety of skills.
Former intern Marquis Pressley said he liked the structure and variety of the internship.
Mitch Everton, program manager of the Northwest Career and Technical Academy, said now that the pilot program has proven successful, more students and businesses are looking for internships.
He said such a program can be tailored to individual businesses.
Darren Greeno, executive dean for instruction at Skagit Valley College, said most of the school’s technical programs require an internship and that the goal is to create models with the businesses that can benefit everyone.
An attendee asked how to sell the idea of internships to their company because to some the idea of creating a program that requires a great deal of training seems as if it will require more time and money than it is worth.
Brower said it can be a lot of work, but that it is worth it. Other options include working short staffed and spending valuable time and money at job fairs hoping for a handful of qualified applicants.
She gave the example of Boeing and how it has an aging workforce.
Because Boeing likes employees to be trained a certain way, it prefers to offer internships and get employees at a younger age.
So it is more likely to get a 20-year-old who is skilled, trained and may stick around, rather than have to retrain a 30-year-old who may not stay.
Brower said businesses should think about internships as a long-term job interview. At the end, they should have a good idea of the intern’s skills, and the intern has a good idea of the company’s culture and what the job truly entails.
