The enhanced version of ezPaycheck 2022 business software offers employers multiple vacation, sick pay and leave pay options at a lower cost of 119.00 for a limited time. Get the details at halfpricesoft.com.
DURHAM, N.C., Sep. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paying employees is easy and efficient with the new unique pay rate options included in the latest ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com. ezPaycheck has made it easy to handle vacation, holiday and leave pay, effortlessly. Another great reason to acquire ezPaycheck now is the cost is reduced to $119.00 from $139.00 per installation for a limited time.
"Developers at Halfpricesoft.com are inviting employers to download and test drive the in-house ezPaycheck software for easy paycheck processing paychecks including vacation or sick time." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
ezPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processing in an effort to reduce the time spent running payroll. The software's graphical interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks. Potential customers can download and try this software for at no obligation or cost at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
Business owners appreciate the unique features in the latest 2022 ezPaycheck payroll software:
Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.
Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Easily calculates differential pay
Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.
Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.
Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.
Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Please note, preprinted red forms required for Copy A W2 and W3).
Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.
Supports network access.
Priced for a limited time cost of $119.00 per calendar year for a single user version, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
