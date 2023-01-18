Washington State Ferries is actively recruiting new crew members as it works to bring all of its routes back up to pre-pandemic levels.
Even with some success, the Anacortes-Sidney route won’t reopen at least until the summer schedule, which starts at the end of June, according to ferries staff.
Ferries staff answered questions about routes, staffing, maintenance and terminals during public meetings held online Jan. 11 and Jan. 12.
At the Jan. 12 meeting, about one-third of the 200-plus attendees listed that they were from the Anacortes and San Juan Islands areas.
Ferries administrators presented a service restoration plan last year.
The Anacortes-San Juan Islands routes were among the first fully restored to service, with the exception of the Sidney portion of the route, Ferries Director of Planning, Customer and Government Relations John Vezina said at the meeting.
Up next will be service restoration to Edmonds/Kingston, Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth and Seattle/Bremerton, as well as increased service to the Port Townsend/Coupeville route.
Only after all regular routes are up and running can focus turn to Sidney, he said.
“Service restoration is the biggest focus for (Washington State Ferries),” said Patty Rubstello, the state Department of Transportation assistant secretary in charge of Washington State Ferries.
Ridership is fairly steady after a steep decline in 2020. Numbers for 2022 and 2021 were similar, though both were significantly lower than the pre-pandemic 2019 number of about 23.9 million riders.
The system ended 2022 with about 17.3 million total riders, including 8.6 million drivers with their vehicles and 8.7 million vehicle passengers and walk-on passengers.
The system completed 129,317 total trips and covered 695,483 service miles during 2022. That included an almost 98% trip reliability, Rubstello said.
The Washington State Ferries system has 10 routes, 20 terminals, 21 vessels and 1,800 employees.
Ferries staff completed its Workforce Plan at the end of December. It outlines how it will continue to recruit and retain employees to make sure vessels can run as scheduled.
Extra funding from the state Legislature allowed for the creation of new programs that will allow ferry workers to move up in the ranks, Ferries Chief of Staff Nicole McIntosh said.
Money from the Legislature will also go to help with aging vessels, Director of Finance and Administration Todd Lamphere said. The state is investing $46 million for the 2023-25 biennium in state ferries.
The total for the next 10 years as the state moves toward hybrid-electric ferries is $1.12 billion, he said.
A terminal building upgrade is coming to Anacortes, Ferries Director of Terminal Engineering David Sowers said. Staff had a plan pre-pandemic for the terminal, but those were put on hold.
Now, it’s time to build a much-overdue new building, he said. Reconstructed toll booths should be put in this spring, as well, he said.
