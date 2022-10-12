goskagit
MOUNT VERNON — Friendship House announced Wednesday that Jonathan Kline has been hired as the nonprofit's executive director.

According to a news release, Kline previously served as executive director for the Whidbey Homeless Coalition in Langley and for Tillers International in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

