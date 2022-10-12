MOUNT VERNON — Friendship House announced Wednesday that Jonathan Kline has been hired as the nonprofit's executive director.
According to a news release, Kline previously served as executive director for the Whidbey Homeless Coalition in Langley and for Tillers International in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
The release said Kline has also worked on community development projects in Mozambique, Cambodia, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Myanmar.
“We are thrilled to announce that Jonathan Kline will be leading Friendship House into the future as our new executive director," said Alicia Neely, president of the Friendship House board of directors. "Both his significant professional and international experiences in alleviating poverty and its impacts, and his most recent leadership of Whidbey Homeless Coalition, will directly enhance Friendship House’s mission of feeding, sheltering, clothing and healing those in need."
Friendship House, which was founded in 1986, provides emergency housing and free daily meal service in Skagit County. The nonprofit also provides transitional and permanent housing, lower-barrier shelters and employment training.
According to the release, each year Friendship House provides more than 34,000 meals a year and more than 24,000 cumulative nights of shelter.
“Friendship House is doing amazing things in Skagit County, and I’m excited to be part of this amazing organization,” Kline said in the release. “I’m looking forward to working alongside and learning from our great staff as we continue to provide our guests the tools that they need to live a healthy and productive life.”
Kline succeeds Olivia Hickerson, who served as interim executive director from January to June. She succeeded Tina Tate, who held the position for eight years.
