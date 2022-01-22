...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO NOON PST
WEDNESDAY...
...AIR STAGNATION OUTLOOK IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Sunday to noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Poor air quality may cause issues for
people with respiratory problems. Local jurisdictions may have
wood burning restrictions in place. Check with your county or
local air agency for more information.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Family: Husband Caleb White and three sons: Casey, 12, Jackson, 7, and Liam, 4
Occupation: Counselor in the Compass Health WISe program for children and families.
Job description: “Basically my role is that I work with parents to help support their children who have mental health challenges. It’s really rewarding. It’s important if they can develop coping skills before things get really big.”
Education: “I got a B.A. in human services from the Evergreen State College and became an agency-affiliated counselor.”
What did you want to be when you grew up? An author.
First job: “When they used to let kids do paper routes, I had a paper route in Lyman.”
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “Specifically about Lyman, I just like the small-town vibe. I’ve moved away and lived in Sedro-Woolley and down south in Olympia and nothing just quite felt like home the way Lyman does. A whole line of my ancestors are buried here in the cemetery.”
What are your hobbies? “I write, I like fishing, I like hunting and I like making music.”
Something that brightens my day: “My children and being able to help others.”
The world would be a better place if: “We all remembered that we don’t know what each individual person is going through and we just decided to extend people some grace and treat each other with kindness.”
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? “Niagara Falls in New York when my sister and I did a road trip across the United States.”
If you could vacation anywhere, you’d go to: “Ireland. A very dear friend of mine moved there recently and a lot of my ancestry and my husband’s ancestry is from Ireland.”
What’s your favorite movie? “’What Dreams May Come.’ It’s such a beautiful, poignant message.”
What have you missed most during the COVID-19 pandemic? “Community, for sure. Just being able to hang out with people and make new friends. That’s a very core part of my personality and I hate being home all the time.”
