Education: Bachelor of Science in health behavior science from the University of Delaware
What do you like about living/working in Skagit County? "Part of my AmeriCorps service is to lead group nature walks, so I have had the opportunity to explore a decent number of parks in Skagit County. I love being so close to the mountains and the water, the Pacific Northwest is so stunning."
What are your hobbies? "I play mini-golf at least once a week. I love to ski, lay in my hammock, and walk around the farmers markets trying new treats."
The world would be a better place if: "We shifted to a four-day work week."
Biggest pet peeve: "When people take up the entire sidewalk and you can’t pass them."
Interesting fact about me: "I was born without a sense of smell (anosmia)."
Something that brightens my day: "Getting to pet someone’s dog."
When I was younger, I wanted to be: An epidemiologist
First job: Ski shop employee
Favorite thing to eat? Sushi
Best childhood memory: "When it snowed my dad would drive his tractor down the hill and the wheels made the perfect chutes for my sister and I to sled down. Sometimes he would even build us ramps to launch ourselves off."
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? South Africa for a study abroad trip.
Have you ever met anyone famous? "I did homework in the library with Malia and Sasha Obama. It was while they were traveling for their father’s campaign, and they happened to stop in and do some work at my small local library."
What celebrity would you most like to meet (alive or dead)? "Betty White. She played in some of my favorite movies growing up and I think she would be fun to spend the day with. Plus we shared the same birthday."
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? Amalfi Coast, Italy
If you could travel through time, where would you go? "Back to my mom’s college days to see her play in one of her ice hockey games. She played for Boston University, and it is hard to imagine her playing that sport when she spent most of her childhood training as a figure skater."
