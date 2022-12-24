Phil Thornley
Birthplace: Rhode Island. "My family moved west (when I was young) for opportunity. I'm really glad they did that."
Phil Thornley
Birthplace: Rhode Island. "My family moved west (when I was young) for opportunity. I'm really glad they did that."
Occupation: Offers financial services, helping people create plans to get out of debt and on their way to financial security. "People get hope when they have a plan. I get a lot of satisfaction out of helping people get to that 'aha' moment.”
Residence: Clear Lake
Education: Studied business at Washington State University.
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “Just the beauty. The lakes, the mountains the rivers. That stuff is just right at our doorstep. I'm from the city so it's nice to be more rural.”
What are your hobbies? Skiing, waterskiing, boating.
The world would be a better place if: "(People had) more widespread education on how money works. Some of these principals are fifth grade math, they just don't know how to use them. How money actual works, what compound interest is, the importance of saving … that kind of stuff doesn't get taught.”
Something that brightens my day: “Friendly people. Whether it's going to the grocery store, gas station or whatever, and you have somebody help you. Man, that can go a long ways for your day.”
Biggest pet peeve: Unfriendly people.
An interesting fact about me: "I am a grandson of an ice man. He literally, back in the day, would cut ice off the pond with horses."
When I was younger, I wanted to be: “I always wanted to have my own business. The reason why is that my grandparents were entrepreneurs. (Business owners) can control their time and their money. You have choices, more options."
First job: Worked behind the counter at a fast food restaurant in Shoreline.
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "The Caribbean. Warm and beautiful water, sandy beaches."
Person I admire most: Albert Einstein. "One of his quotes was that compound interest is the greatest force in the universe."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.