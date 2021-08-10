SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A Cascades Job Corps favorite program is returning to campus.
About four years after re-launching Job Corps under a pilot program established by then-Vice President Joe Biden, the center has decided to bring back its student, staff, and community favorite culinary program.
“Culinary was a really big part of the program before the pilot,” said Job Corps Director Darrell Lutton. “We were very excited to bring it back onto campus.”
Job Corps is a program of the U.S. Department of Labor, providing tuition-free education and job training at more than 140 campuses nationwide to students ages 16 to 24 who face barriers to education and employment.
Like most things in the revamped Job Corps center, the new culinary program will have a modern twist, including a nutrition and dietary component with the potential to tie into one of the center’s other trades: health care.
“Hospitality and health care are two very different components of the food-service industry,” said Laurel Niblock, the program’s instructor. “There are some people that really like that health care field so we wanted to provide something for that together.”
While the program is a favorite, its renaissance at the Job Corps center has a practical purpose, too, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Melina Zahalka, college and careers director at the center.
As restaurants struggle to hire employees, students enrolled in the Job Corps program are not only learning about the culinary world but are also earning their food safety certificates, she said.
“It will provide a lot of immediate opportunity for students right away,” Zahalka said.
Already, one of the program’s first students is seeing a career path that wasn’t open before he came to Job Corps.
“Getting on campus made me be a better person,” said 21-year-old Joseph Lang.
For Lang, the culinary arts program has truly been eye-opening. He thought he was joining an arts program.
Now, his cheese danishes are legendary on campus.
“I went with the flow, and so far I like it,” Lang said. “I found that I really enjoy cooking, but mostly I really love baking and pastries.”
Once he completes the program at Cascades Job Corps, Lang hopes to enter an advanced Job Corps culinary program, perhaps in Rhode Island or Puerto Rico, he said.
Lang, who is originally from the Marshall Islands, said his dream is to land a job on a cruise ship, where he can travel and learn about other cultures.
“He’s a great role model for all culinary students to come,” Lutton said. “This has been an ideal way to restart the program.”
As more students return to campus, the plan will be to restore the program to what it once was, including offering catering opportunities in the community, said Darlene Hunziker, career pathway manager.
Aside from the career skills the program provides, it also offers students a way to excel outside of a traditional academic setting, Niblock said.
“Even if your skills don’t mesh with our academic goals as a culture, it’s a place where you can use your brilliance and your creativity and your skills to build a terrific, rewarding career,” she said. “Culinary is a way to share what we do with our community, with our families, with the people around us.”
Or, as Zahalka put it, “Food is love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.