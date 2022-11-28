I appreciate the recent letter (Nov. 22) and the thoughts on my words at the rally in Stanwood to address racism.
The letter writer are right. I did not mean to convey that some lives are worth more than others.
What I want to convey is perhaps the distinction between equality and equity.
When we think of equality, we often think of the words of our founding fathers, “All men are created equal.” But equality at that time did not include women or people of color.
Over generations, our nation has worked to bring equality into greater clarity, and in recent years the concept of equity helps us better understand that work.
Equality is about giving everyone access to the same resources, regardless of their circumstances. Equity is about giving everyone the resources they need so all can have access to equal opportunity.
When I spoke of giving those most at risk more, it wasn’t because any one person or group is worth more, it was because we need a better focus on those who have been disproportionately impacted by race, gender, abilities or other circumstances.
When we know infant mortality is two to three times higher for black babies then white babies, offering additional care and outreach just makes sense.
When we offer education to all children and pay extra attention to children of color or with disabilities because their educational outcomes are less than their more privileged peers, it just makes sense.
When we work in our communities to combat racism with respect, addressing disproportionality in our educational, health and justice systems, we are working towards equity as well as equality.
It just makes sense. I thank the writer for asking me to clarify my point of view.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.