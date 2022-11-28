Dear Editor,
The recent windstorm showed that Island County property owners are not taking proper care of the trees on their properties.
It is time for the county to require property owners to take care of trees that are already compromising power lines or in danger of doing so.
Trees in right of ways should be taken care of by responsible parties. This should be an immediate priority.
Regarding Highway 532, work needs to be done on improvements and expansion of the highway to four lanes.
Recently it took me 45 minutes to drive midday from Terry's Corner to I-5. I can only imagine what commuters endure each day.
The time to act is now as costs only continue to rise.
I know there are many issues and dissenting voices, but with the recent infrastructure bill it is time to act and get Highway 532 expanded to four lanes.
Roundabouts and a bypass will only amplify the current problems and only serve certain interests.
Jim Van Camp
Camano Island
