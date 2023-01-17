For Mia Sursely, a trip to Washington, D.C., for the National Job Corps Association Leadership Summit was a momentous opportunity.
Job Corps is a U.S. Department of Labor program that helps those ages 16 to 24 gain skills and training they may not otherwise have access to.
At the Cascades Job Corps Center in Sedro-Woolley, the top student from each of the eight trades was put into a raffle to attend the October summit in D.C.
Sursely who holds leadership positions within student government, won the raffle.
More than 100 students from Job Crops programs throughout the country gathered in D.C. to get a closer look at how Jobs Corps works on the federal level.
Cascades Job Corps Center Director Doe Attipoe said Sursely is an excellent example of someone utilizing all of the opportunities the program can offer.
"We are going to support her to finish the program and move onto better opportunities," he said.
At the summit, Sursely was excited to meet people with similar passions and backgrounds.
"Everyone is so unique but we were all kind of there for the same reason," she said. "It was really exciting to see that other people were going through the same thing that I am, but just in different states. It felt very connective."
Sursely said the students were able to talk to those within the Department of Labor about the program.
Sursely, who learned about the Job Corps program from her cousin, said she wished more people knew about it.
"It's so unique with its opportunities," she said.
Sursely said the program, in addition to sending her to D.C to meet like-minded students, has helped her gain new skills for prospective jobs, and given her housing and connections.
She completed office administration training with Job Corps, and now attends Skagit Valley College while continuing to live on the Cascades Job Corps Center campus. The program also helps her pay for college.
"The whole ides behind the program is to help students get a free education so they can go straight to the work field if they choose," Sursely said.
For Sursely is working toward an associate degree in human services. She said the degree can help her forge a career in housing services.
"My whole goal right now is to just find a career that advocates for Natives who would need help with housing," she said.
Sursely, who is Tlingit and Haida, said, "There's a lot of trauma and sadness out there. I want to help relieve that."
After completing training through Job Corps and attending the summit, Sursely said she would do it all again.
"When you boil it down, I'm getting free education, and I can go straight to the workforce right now if I wanted," she said.
