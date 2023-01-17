Mia Sursely

Mia Sursely, second from right, at the National Job Corps Association Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C.

 Submitted photo

For Mia Sursely, a trip to Washington, D.C., for the National Job Corps Association Leadership Summit was a momentous opportunity.

Job Corps is a U.S. Department of Labor program that helps those ages 16 to 24 gain skills and training they may not otherwise have access to.


— Reporter Emma Fletcher-Frazer: efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.