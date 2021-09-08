The local jobless rate is currently low, but it doesn’t truly reflect pandemic economic recovery, according to information from a local economy expert who expects changes as schools reopen and unemployment benefits expire.
July numbers showed just 5% of the workforce in Skagit County was officially out of work, down from 5.5% the previous month and 12.5% in July 2020. Several local businesses continue to lack workers, and “Now Hiring” signs can be seen across the county.
That relatively low jobless rate, however, doesn’t include many of the workers who left the labor force during the pandemic, according to Anneliese Vance-Sherman, regional labor economist with the state Employment Security Department.
There were 76,230 people in the labor force in Skagit County in 2019, according to an economic profile produced by the Western Washington University Center for Economic and Business Research. The resident labor force was estimated at 63,240 in July, Vance-Sherman reported — a difference of 13,000 people.
The unemployment rate may rise again as people return to the labor force now that their children are returning to school and federal programs that expanded and extended unemployment benefits expired.
People returning to work could strain child care services in the area, which had waiting lists before the pandemic. Anacortes Chamber of Commerce CEO Jesica Stickles said Aug. 12 that one of her staff members placed her baby on a waiting list before the child was born.
The labor market could also be tested.
“Retail, restaurants and hotels statewide lost about 40% of all their jobs in the space of a month,” Vance-Sherman said. “It was an extremely swift downward turn — and an extremely harsh one. Now, they’re digging out of an extremely deep hole in trying to bring workers back.
“I think we are going to see a lot of people coming back into the labor force. As we’re seeing a lot of jobs advertised, is it going to be a high enough level to accommodate people coming back in a couple of weeks?”
Wages and cost of living will continue to be an issue. A household in Skagit County in 2019 must have had a weekly income of $996 in order to afford a median home mortgage; $733 to afford the rent on a two-bedroom home or apartment; and $664 to be able to rent a one-bedroom home. That’s according to the Western Washington University economic profile. Updated figures weren’t immediately available for Anacortes, but the area’s cost of living runs higher than the rest of the county.
As income needs have changed, some workers could be seeking new careers.
“We know during the last recession a lot of people in the construction industry did find themselves in other industries,” Vance-Sherman said. “It could be leisure and hospitality this time around.”
Stickles said she would like the Chamber of Commerce and the City of Anacortes to work together on issues such as workforce housing and child care.
“If you’re earning minimum wage, you cannot afford to live here,” she said. “That means, if you are going to find a job, you are going to find it closer to home.”
For Anacortes, that means a lack of workers in what have typically been lower-paying jobs.
How does the city keep a healthy workforce here that includes young people and families?
“It’s definitely got to be a multipronged approach,” Stickles said. “We have to continue to create policies so developers want to build more affordable housing here. And we need partnerships that result in more child care centers in the city. Our chamber staff works half the week at home because of child care needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.