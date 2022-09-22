Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

 By Microsoft Corp.

Microsoft expands Microsoft Viva platform to connect employees to company culture, business goals and one another

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Microsoft Corp. released a Work Trend Index Pulse report, "Hybrid Work Is Just Work. Are We Doing It Wrong?" The company also announced new capabilities in Microsoft Viva, its employee experience platform, designed to help empower and energize employees in a time of economic uncertainty.

