A hit in England and now streaming on Peacock, the six-part Channel 4/Peacock coproduction “The Undeclared War” will likely find a smaller fan base here, especially younger ones (it’s rated TV-MA but the sexual and verbal content is aggressively discreet). It’s a frustrating watch, never crass or sloppy, but underpowered.

It works from a scarily realistic two-years-from-now scenario: In the run-up to Britain’s 2024 elections, Russia wages a wily cyberattack and unleashes a brilliantly destructive bit of malware, hiding inside reams of code. In writer-director Peter Kosminsky’s series, Hannah Khalique-Brown plays the 21-year-old Saara, a coding expert whose first day on the job as a university intern at Government Communications Headquarters coincides with the very day of the cyberterrorist attack.

