BURLINGTON — A grand opening was held Thursday morning for the Northwest Carpenters Institute of Washington's Burlington Training Center.
The carpentry apprenticeship program had been in Mount Vernon.
Renovations on the building hosting the new training center began last year, with most of the renovations being completed in January.
Though the training center was not fully finished, apprentices have been training in the building as early as the fourth quarter of last year, said Paul Galovin, a representative of the Northwest Carpenters Union.
"Once the building became functional for the apprenticeship, they started doing some apprenticeship classes out of the new building while they were still using the old building," Galovin said.
Most of the finishing touches that were added ahead of the grand opening were aesthetic, mainly signs and artwork that had not yet been put up on display.
According to a news release, there are 13,000 carpenters in Washington including 3,000 in Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom and Island counties. In those counties, there are more than 400 union apprentices
"Personally, I went through the apprenticeship in the old building and our program has improved and grown in such a way that that building was just not suited for the amount of training that we conduct on a regular basis. We literally just outgrew that building," Galovin said.
The new apprenticeship training center serves 350 apprentices, and has the capacity to serve twice that number, according to the release.
There is also the space to be able to include additional courses and equipment as the need arises, said Galovin.
"By getting the right training and going out there and bringing that right training to the job site with safety in mind, more and more people are able to get into the trades and have a productive working life and also a productive retired life," Galovin said.
