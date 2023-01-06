ANACORTES — After seven years as a commissioner with the Port of Anacortes, Joe Verdoes resigned Thursday night because of health concerns.
The resignation took many at the Port by surprise, as Verdoes had accepted the role of commission president at the commission's December meeting.
"I think even he's a bit surprised," Port Executive Director Dan Worra said. "He's doing this for the right reasons — for his health."
Worra said Verdoes, who is a commercial fisherman, had taken steps to focus on his health when he decided to stop fishing.
He leaves behind a legacy of encouraging the Port to be more diversified in its properties.
Worra said it was largely through Verdoes' encouragement that the Port acquired the property that is now home to Rainier Welding and more than 30 family-wage jobs.
"He was just a model commissioner," Worra said. "He's a really good listener, he's kind and he's patient and he allows everyone time to think of their talking point."
Verdoes' final day on the commission will be Feb. 1.
His seat is up for election in November. In the meantime, the remaining commissioners will talk about filling the position at their next meeting.
"I'm proud of what we've accomplished in the last seven years," Verdoes said.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
