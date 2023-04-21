BURLINGTON — After 22 years with the Port of Skagit, Real Estate and Business Development Director Scott Peterson is retiring.
While it took him awhile to make a decision on retirement, Peterson said he finally feels ready.
"It's been a great experience. I didn't plan on being here that long, but that happens," he said. "It's going to be tough to leave, but the time is right."
Peterson started at the Port as director of finance and moved into his current role in 2007.
From Day 1 in his current role he has always said he had the best job at the Port because he had the opportunity to get to know the tenants.
Prior to working at the Port, Peterson had 20 years of business experience in the private sector, which gave him an understanding of the risks businesses took by coming to the Port.
When Peterson first started in his position, he said the Port was mostly trying to maintain operations rather than to promote economic development.
A year into the job he saw the Port realign itself with the original purpose of a port district, which is economic development, infrastructure, transportation and tourism, Peterson said.
Peterson was a force behind bringing in businesses to create the value-added agriculture sector. He helped bring in Gielow Pickles, King Arthur Flour and Cairnspring Mills.
He said as businesses heard about what the Port was doing, many wanted to be a part of it. That included Chuckanut Brewery and Garden Path Fermentation.
"It's a team thing, obviously I played a role," Peterson said. "We all play an important role."
Port Executive Director Sara Young said Peterson took the term "win-win" to a new level in the way he tried to find the best possible outcome for everyone.
Young said one of Peterson's best qualities was his ability to make the Port's vision of the future more clear.
Former Port Executive Director Patsy Martin said at a retirement send-off for Peterson that he represented the Port well and lived up to the promises the Port made to its tenants and the community.
Mike Dyberg, owner of Dyberg Aviation, said Peterson was supportive during difficult times.
Though Peterson is retiring, he said he has plenty to keep him busy — projects at home, grandkids, a horse and a 1-year-old puppy.
His final day with the Port is April 28.
Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
