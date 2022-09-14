A container used to haul away garbage sits on a trailer July 12 at the Skagit County transfer station west of Burlington.
Should railroad workers strike, Skagit County may have to again close its transfer station.
Public Works Director Grace Kane said the station, on Ovenell Road west of Burlington, could have the space to accommodate garbage that builds up during a one- or two-day strike.
Anything longer is much more likely to result in a closure, she said.
The station relies on BNSF Railway to send trains to haul garbage out of the county.
Such train service has been unreliable for Skagit County and several of its neighbors, and a strike is likely to cause further disruptions, Kane said.
She said the county has an agreement to truck garbage out of the county in emergency situations, but doing so is less efficient than using rail and isn't sustainable in the long term.
The current status of the transfer station is available by calling 360-416-1570.
— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH
