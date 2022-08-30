The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics has the Skagit County unemployment rate at 4.2% in July, not seasonally adjusted.
According to bureau statistics dating back to 1990, this would mark the lowest unemployment rate Skagit County has seen since October 2006, which was 4.5%.
Anneliese Vance-Sherman, the regional labor economist covering Skagit County, expects that number to increase slightly once seasonal adjustments are made. She expected the jobless rate to sit around 4.6%, coming down from the 5% in June.
“If you are a job seeker in Skagit County, this is about as good as it gets,” Vance-Sherman said.
However, she noted that businesses are struggling to find workers because the labor force is shrinking.
Causes of the shrink include the many people retiring in the past few years during the pandemic, as well as people leaving the workforce to take care of their children or aging relatives.
“The supply just isn’t coming back as quickly as the demand,” Vance-Sherman said.
The pre-pandemic labor force in Skagit County was just shy of 64,000 people on average in 2019; this is people who work or are actively looking for a job. The labor force in July was 62,561; the 2021 average was just shy of 62,000.
While this is still much lower than the annual pre-pandemic average, it shows that the labor force is slowly coming back. Vance-Sherman said the growth looks healthy. With a smaller labor force, it does not take as many people to shift the unemployment rate, which is likely what led to such a significant drop, she said.
Vance-Sherman expects the rate to stay relatively steady through the summer and then increase in the fall and winter.
Highlights in Skagit County’s labor force summary for July put together by Vance-Sherman include more than 700 non-farm jobs being expanded since July 2021, as well as a 4.9% increase in manufacturing jobs.
