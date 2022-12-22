Skagit Transit's board of directors selected Crystle Stidham-Tinges on Wednesday to replace outgoing CEO Dale O'Brien.
The board agreed at its meeting to enter contract negotiations with Stidham-Tinges, who is the transit operations manager in Fresno, California.
O'Brien is set to retire, after about 27 years with Skagit Transit. He will stay on the job at least through January, and will be available to assist in the transition, he said.
Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton, who sits on the Skagit Transit board, made the motion to select Stedham-Tinges, because of her experience dealing with obstacles similar to those facing Skagit Transit.
He said she has experience in large-scale capital projects similar to Skagit Transit's new headquarters, which is under construction but has encountered a number of interruptions.
She also helped with Fresno's rollout of electric buses, which Washington state transit agencies will soon be required to use.
"There's a lot of lessons she's learned, and hopefully a lot of pitfalls she can help us avoid," Sexton said.
The board also approved Wednesday a 2023 budget, which includes salary increases to retain and recruit workers.
Next year, workers will receive a 4.25% cost of living adjustment, and specific positions will be given additional raises based on information from a recent compensation study.
Chris Stamley, Skagit Transit's chief financial officer, said the agency overspent by about $400,000 this year on overtime, while filling in for vacant drivers and administrative positions.
However, because of vacancies the agency significantly underspent this year.
Organization-wide, wages are budgeted to go up by about 19% over what was budgeted for 2022.
Stamley is confident these raises will help fill vacant positions and reduce overtime costs, he said at the Wednesday meeting.
The budget also includes $2.2 million to continue funding construction of Skagit Transit's new headquarters.
— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH
