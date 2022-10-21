ANACORTES — The Skagit Women's Alliance and Network celebrated six women Thursday at its Women of the Year event.
It was the first in-person SWAN Women of the Year event since 2019, and was sold out.
The honored women were chosen for their contributions to their communities, their achievements and their mentorship.
Four women were honored with a Woman of the Year award and two received a Rising SWAN award.
Veronica Gonzalez was awarded the Woman of the Year award for community engagement. Gonzalez is the Mount Vernon School District's multilingual student and family liaison.
"This is all a team effort," Gonzalez said while accepting her award. "This is not just my award, it's their award."
Jenifer Howson received the Woman of the Year award for transformational leadership. Howson is a Skagit County District Court judge.
In her acceptance speech, Howson spoke about how through her school years she was painfully shy. However, on her first day as a lawyer, she spoke up for a client and she hasn't quit speaking up since.
"I found my voice through helping someone else," she said.
The Woman of the Year award for mentorship of women went to Hulda Bernice Mazariegos García. She has been helping families for years, having worked in Canada, Guatemala and Mount Vernon.
She earned this award for her help in mentoring women in the Spanish-speaking community.
García gave her acceptance speech in Spanish, allowing all non-Spanish speaking attendees to feel what it is like to rely on a translator for understanding.
"When you win a community award, the award is for the community," García said via translator.
Sylvia Alvarez won the award for professional achievement. Alvarez is the founder and CEO of Skagit Valley Learning Center and Triumph Teen Learning Center.
Despite growing up in a tough environment, she has never given up and uses her experiences to help today's youth.
Rising SWAN awards went to Marcelina Mendoza and Kat Lohman. This award is given to a professional woman who are either new to the community, early in their careers or have only been in business a short time.
Marcelina Mendoza is the outreach coordinator for Skagit Legal Aid, and Lohman the executive director of social impact at the Skagit Valley Family YMCA.
This year's scholarship winners were Jennifer Ramirez Barriga, Chelsie Brann, Lorena Luna and Naomi Scholz.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
