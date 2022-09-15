Snohomish County Solid Waste transfer stations and drop boxes will close during the upcoming two Sundays due to ongoing regional railway transportation issues, Snohomish County Public Works officials said.
The scheduled closures will allow staff to remove excess garbage, which is reaching hazard levels, officials said in a news release. The sites will also not accept green waste and wood debris.
“Even though on the national level a tentative agreement has been reached to avoid a railway workers strike, we continue to have railway transportation issues from our county facilities to regional landfills. The railway slowdown is causing the garbage to pile up at our transfer stations,” Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said. “Safety remains our No. 1 concern and we have to take action.”
The excess garbage is prompting health, safety and environmental concerns for customers and staff similar to the challenges experienced earlier this year when the county closed transfer stations May 7-8 to clear out excess garbage. Piles of refuse pose a risk of fire and other dangers to staff and customers.
“These two Sunday closures will allow our crews to relieve the system stress by clearing some of the backlog that is building up,” Solid Waste Director Dave Schonhard said. “By closing on two Sundays, we hope to minimize the impact on commercial curbside pickup for county residents.”
The regionwide issue has prompted similar closures in Island and Skagit counties during the past six months, including on Camano Island at times.
Adding to the uncertainty is a possible nationwide strike by more than 100,000 railway workers. However, earlier this week, rail worker unions reached a tentative agreement with railroad companies. The unions must still vote and ratify these agreements.
A strike would mean a complete closure of waste transfer stations and likely impacting weekly curbside garbage pick-up services, county officials said.
Public Works officials said local garbage amounts have remained at sustainable levels throughout the summer, but recently began to build up due to railway staffing issues along with a lack of container shortages.
In January, Solid Waste transfer stations began experiencing the lack of needed containers via rail from BNSF, and during the next five months, garbage was piling up at the facilities. In April, the Snohomish County Council approved an emergency contract with Waste Management Inc. to aid Snohomish County Solid Waste in the removal of excess refuse at local transfer stations. The $2 million short-term waste transportation and disposal agreement gives county Solid Waste workers the ability to transport more garbage out of county facilities through the end of October, officials said.
