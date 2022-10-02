International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

 By International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Local 653 Members Go on Strike in Massachusetts, Picket Line Extends to Sysco Arizona as Hundreds of Workers Prepare to Take Action Nationwide

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 300 workers at Local 653 have walked off the job at Sysco Boston, less than three days after more than 230 members of Local 317 went on an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike at Sysco Syracuse in New York.

