Area nonprofits are getting back to working at pre-pandemic levels.
But as they do so, some are finding it easy to build back their volunteer base, while others are finding it a challenge.
Anacortes-based Summit Assistance Dogs is constantly looking for volunteers to raise puppies.
Volunteers raise puppies from about 12 weeks old to 18 months. Others are there to fill in when those raising the puppies go on vacation.
When the pandemic first hit, many were working from home, could not go on vacation and were much more willing to volunteer, founder Sue Meinzinger said.
Now that people are starting to go on vacations, that level of volunteering has dropped.
"I would say that (volunteering) has declined pretty dramatically over the last six months," Meinzinger said. "We're very reliant on volunteers, primarily on that department of puppy-raising."
She has seen volunteering drop about 25% compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Community Action of Skagit County had hundreds of volunteers prior to the pandemic and was able to hold many large events. Now it is down to 44, Volunteer Coordinator Tracy Montaron said.
She said that organizations that had to shut down at least in some capacity during the pandemic are finding it a challenge in bringing back volunteers as many are hesitant.
Prior to the pandemic, the largest group of volunteers with Community Action consisted of those who helped with adult learning classes.
When the pandemic struck, the classes went online and the volunteer level went to zero. Now it is one of Community Action's most needed areas for volunteers.
The Anacortes Family Center has been more fortunate than Summit Assistance Dogs or Community Action.
Its volunteer level dropped during the pandemic but is now back to normal, Program Coordinator Karen Yost said.
She attributes the loss of volunteers to the fact that many are older and possibly have pre-existing conditions that made going out during the pandemic more dangerous. Now that things have mostly returned to normal, the level of volunteers has bounced back.
Brandy Young, volunteer coordinator with the Lincoln Theatre, also said her volunteer levels dropped during the pandemic.
The theater was closed for much of the pandemic and underwent renovations. Once it reopened, Young found the new volunteers were closer to high school age and many of the long-time volunteers were hesitant to come back.
"I have close to 300 people who are enrolled to potentially be able to volunteer here," Young said. "Volunteers are the entire backbone of this theater."
The theater needs 10 to 14 volunteers each evening for everything from concessions to cleaning up to playing the Wurlitzer organ.
Young said the theater most of the volunteer positions are now filled.
She said her volunteers want to do good for their community.
"People feel like they're getting something out of it. They're not getting paid, but they're getting a good feeling. They're making a difference," Young said.
Friendship House Volunteer Coordinator Mollie Hoare said the nonprofit is nearing pre-pandemic levels with about 70 active volunteers.
Some are regulars who work nearly every day, while others stay on the list to possibly be on call or just help occasionally.
"We had a strong volunteer force before COVID," Hoare said. "People are just starting to get back in the swing of things."
Yost appreciates the Anacortes Family Center's volunteers and donors, and tries to treat them well. She said she believes this is one reason they stick around.
"We couldn't do what we do without our volunteers," Yost said. "We try to make them feel welcome and comfortable."
Nonprofits such as the Anacortes Family Center, Friendship House and Community Action are always looking for more volunteers to expand the programs they can offer.
A large portion of Friendship House volunteers work in the kitchen preparing and serving meals, but volunteers are also needed to sort through donations, man the laundry room that is open to the community a few days a week, help with various events or even start a mentor program, said Hoare.
"It's really whatever people are interested in," she said. "There are different opportunities for everyone."
The more volunteers they get, the more people Friendship House can serve.
"We wouldn't be able to financially pay to have all this stuff done," Hoare said. "The volunteer staff is critical."
The same sentiment was held by Community Action Community Engagement Director Liz Jennings when she said "the sky's the limit" about how many volunteers she would like to see with the nonprofit.
The value of volunteers is great for the organizations that have them.
The Independent Sector and the Do Good Institute found that in 2021 the average value of one volunteer hour in the United States was $29.95.
The state's average is even higher, sitting at $34.87.
There are many reasons people volunteer.
Some have mandatory volunteer hours, some are looking to contribute to their community and others are looking to either gain or apply professional experience.
"The number one reason people volunteer is because they want to hang out with people who share their values and impact their community," Jennings said.
Montaron said volunteering is often on to-do lists. On-going volunteerism can be hard to fit into a busy schedule, so many check it off their lists once they retire.
Jennings said that on-going volunteer opportunities are not the only options. There are also short-term opportunities, internships, one-time events, etc.
"If someone wants to serve their community, they don't necessarily need to sign up every month for the rest of their life," Jennings said. "We like to say that there is no wrong organization or wrong way to serve."
Montaron runs Community Action's Skagit Volunteer Center website, which helps mobilize about 3,000 volunteers for various nonprofits each year. The website itself had more than 23,000 views in the last year.
Montaron said when it comes to volunteer opportunities there is something for everyone. She often helps people narrow their search to something that will suit what they are looking for.
"I would encourage people to dip your toe in," she said.
