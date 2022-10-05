Washington State Labor and Industries announced last week that the 2023 minimum wage rate will rise to $15.74 per hour — a $1.25 increase over 2022.
The agency attributes the 8.66% increase to a change in “the cost of common goods such as housing, food, and medical care as reflected in the Consumer Price Index,” according to a news release from L&I.
Washington will have the highest statewide minimum wage in the country. The federal minimum wage is $7.25.
State law directs L&I to calculate the minimum wage for the coming year based on the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. In making the calculation, L&I compares the CPI-W index from August of the previous year to the index for August of the current year.
The state minimum wage applies to workers age 16 and older. Under state law, employers can pay 85% of the minimum wage to workers ages 14-15. For 2023, the wage for that younger group will be $13.38 per hour.
The change also affects some exempt employees.
The 2023 minimum salary for exempt employees working for small employers (1-50 employees) is 1.75 times the minimum wage. That means an employee exempt from overtime pay must earn at least $1,101.80 a week ($57,293.60 a year), according to the news release.
