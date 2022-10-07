OLYMPIA (AP) — A new analysis of the financial health of Washington state’s paid family leave program estimates the fund will hit an $8.7 million deficit by the end of the year, leading to recommendations of another increase in the premiums on workers’ wages.

The actuarial analysis by the consulting firm Milliman was presented to a legislative task force Friday morning, and it shows that the current premium rate is not keeping up with demand for the state benefit that launched in 2020.

